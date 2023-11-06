Moody's affirms Romania's modest Baa3 rating, points to country's weak institutions

Moody's affirms Romania's modest Baa3 rating, points to country's weak institutions. Moody's is the third of the three major rating agencies to affirm this autumn Romania's sovereign rating, at a Baa3 level with a stable outlook attached, in line with S&P and Fitch – on the lower end of the investment-rate range. The level of the rating reflects Romania's robust (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]