CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania Office Market Hit EUR15M in 3Q/2023, Nears EUR69M in 2023. The volume of investments on Romania office segment reached EUR15 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the overall volume expected to revolve around EUR69 million for 2023, in line with data provided by real estate consultancy CBRE Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]