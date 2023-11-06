Genetic monitoring study identifies first wolf-dog hybrid in the Romanian Carpathians

Genetic monitoring study identifies first wolf-dog hybrid in the Romanian Carpathians. Foundation Conservation Carpathia, the largest conservation initiative in Romania, said recently that it completed its genetic monitoring study on the wolf species (Canis lupus) aimed at determining the number of wolves in Romania's Southern Carpathians, on a pilot area of 1,400 square km. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]