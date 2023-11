Moody’s Affirms Romania’s Baa3 Ratings, Keeps Stable Outlook

Moody’s Affirms Romania’s Baa3 Ratings, Keeps Stable Outlook. International rating agency Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) has affirmed the Romanian Government's long-term Issuer and Senior Unsecured Ratings at Baa3 and has also affirmed the Senior Unsecured MTN program Rating at (P)Baa3. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]