EY Romania Opinion: A New Facility To Simplify Export Operations As Of Dec 1, 2023 For Companies Holding AEO Certification. The simplification of customs operations is critical for economic operators involved in the supply chain. In 2023, specifically starting from December 1, 2023, export customs operations will be carried out through the new IT system called AES-RO, developed by the Romanian customs authority. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]