Pet Network International Recruits Andreea Grigorescu As CEO Of Animax And Maxipet In Romania

Pet Network International Recruits Andreea Grigorescu As CEO Of Animax And Maxipet In Romania. Croatia-based pet care company Pet Network International (PNI), a European pet care retail group of companies, currently operating in South Eastern Europe, has recruited Andreea Grigorescu for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Animax and Maxi Pet, starting January 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]