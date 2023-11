Karoly Borbely Becomes CEO Of Hidroelectrica

Karoly Borbely Becomes CEO Of Hidroelectrica. Karoly Borbely, a former telecommunications minister and the man who supervised the largest share sale in the history of Romania, the RON9.3 billion sale Fondul Proprietatea used to exit Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), was appointed chief executive of Hidroelectrica, the company said in a report to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]