C&W Echinox: Average Office Transaction Size Up 35% YoY In 2023, Nears Record High Of 2019

C&W Echinox: Average Office Transaction Size Up 35% YoY In 2023, Nears Record High Of 2019. The average office transaction size in the first nine months of 2023 was 1,810 square meters, the highest average recorded in the last four years and close to the record level of 1,900 sqm set in 2019, according to data from real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]