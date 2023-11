Farm Input Producer Norofert Sees Revenue Shrink 42% In Jan-Sep 2023

Farm Input Producer Norofert Sees Revenue Shrink 42% In Jan-Sep 2023. Organic farm input producer Norofert (NRF.RO) posted RON1.1 million consolidated net profit in the first nine months of 2023, down 85% on the same time in 2022, while revenue stood at RON30.9 million, 42.1% lower, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]