Bittnet Systems Unveils Primary Public Offering Of RON10M Worth Of Corporate Bonds

Bittnet Systems Unveils Primary Public Offering Of RON10M Worth Of Corporate Bonds. IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) has informed the capital market of the decision made by its Board of Directors regarding a primary public offering of corporate bonds, unsecured, issued in RON. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]