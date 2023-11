Flip Eyes 30% Increase In 2023 Black Friday Sales, To Over EUR3.5M

Flip, the Romanian start-up that encourages circular economy by refurbishing phones and tablets that are reintroduced on the market as good as new, expects sales of EUR3.5 million for this year's Black Friday campaign held between Nov 9 and 12, which would translates into a 30% increase (...)