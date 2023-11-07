Romania's labor minister announces 40% average rise of pensions in September 2024

The new Pension Law in Romania will be approved by the government on November 9 and passed by the lawmakers until November 20, minister of labor Simona Bucura-Oprescu announced. The pensions will increase on average by 40% starting September 1, 2024, amidst the parliamentary election (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]