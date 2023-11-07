Poll: Radical parties in Romania would get 25% of the votes in parliamentary elections



The ruling Socialist (PSD) and Liberal (PNL) parties are leading in the latest poll carried out by “The Center” for PNL, with 30% and 20% of the voting intentions, respectively, Adevarul reported. After the redistribution of the votes given to small parties, the two would thus be able to form (...)