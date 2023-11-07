Nine hydropower plants and a PV park among Romania's key strategic targets
Nov 7, 2023
Nine hydropower plants and a PV park among Romania's key strategic targets.
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law approving the emergency ordinance adopted by the Government almost a year ago, by which a number of 9 hydropower projects and one photovoltaic park of Hidroelectrica, as well as the project of the new gas plant in Iernut of Romgaz, were (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]