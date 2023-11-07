 
November 7, 2023

Two bids for Resilience Facility financed EUR 80 mln power project in Arad
Two consortia led by Romanian companies submitted bids to the auction organized for the construction of the gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Arad with funding from the Resilience Facility, Economica.net reported. The new plant will have a capacity of 10.3 MW electric and 9 MW (...)

