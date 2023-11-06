Romania’s Resilient Economy in 2023 Despite Global Challenges, written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock, Mr. Sorin Ghinescu

Romania’s Resilient Economy in 2023 Despite Global Challenges, written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock, Mr. Sorin Ghinescu. Romania’s Resilient Economy in 2023 Despite Global Challenges* written by our Partner Editor Nine O’Clock, Mr. Sorin Ghinescu Today, 6 nov 2023, the Romanian Competition Council held a conference in Bucharest to release its annual Report on Key Sectors of the Economy. Here are the findings. ‍ (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]