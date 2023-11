Erste Group: Romania Likely to Hit New 8% Inflation Peak in Jan-Feb 2024

Erste Group: Romania Likely to Hit New 8% Inflation Peak in Jan-Feb 2024. Erste Group, which owns BCR in Romania, has upwardly revised its Romania inflation estimate for 2024 amid stepped up inflationary pressures, now expecting a peak of at least 7% in January-February. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]