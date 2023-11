SafeTech Innovations Ends Jan-Sept 2023 with RON20M Turnover, RON6M Profit

SafeTech Innovations Ends Jan-Sept 2023 with RON20M Turnover, RON6M Profit. Cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations registered RON20.1 million turnover in the first nine months of 2023, down 4% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]