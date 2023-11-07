Bucharest exhibitions: Roman Franc’s Collectives to open at Romanian Peasant Museum

Bucharest exhibitions: Roman Franc’s Collectives to open at Romanian Peasant Museum. The photography exhibition Collectives of Czech artist Roman Franc will open at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant on November 16. The exhibition covers a selection of group photos taken by Franc in various countries and cultures starting in 2015, including portraits of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]