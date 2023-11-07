First Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to be used for training NATO, Ukrainian pilots



Five F-16 aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force landed on Tuesday, November 7, at the air base in Fetești, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. They will be used to train pilots from Ukraine and NATO countries at the European Training Center (EFTC) set to open soon in (...)