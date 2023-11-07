Globalworth appoints new managing director for its real estate operations in Romania

Globalworth appoints new managing director for its real estate operations in Romania. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), appointed Ema Iftimie as managing director for its real estate operations in Romania, effective December 1. She will replace Marian Popa, who, according to company representatives, decided to retire and focus on his (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]