Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen Assists Impact Developer & Contractor In EUR8M Corporate Bond Issue. Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor SA in connection with a corporate bond issue worth EUR8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]