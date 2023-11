“Emily in Paris” actress robbed by Romanian woman

“Emily in Paris” actress robbed by Romanian woman. American authorities are searching for Andreea Cătălina Roşca, a woman from Romania who is accused of stealing jewelry and credit cards, including the engagement ring of actress Lily Collins, the lead actress in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris," from the lockers of a spa and yoga studio in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]