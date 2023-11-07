CinePOLSKA & Vistula: Polish film festival holds 19th edition in Bucharest

CinePOLSKA & Vistula: Polish film festival holds 19th edition in Bucharest. CinePOLSKA, the festival dedicated to Polish film, is scheduled to take place between November 15th and November 22nd. For this year’s edition, it partnered with Vistula Film Festival to showcase a richer program. The 2023 edition will take place in a hybrid format, with screenings at Elvire (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]