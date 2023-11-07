One United Properties signs record agreement with Infineon Technologies to deliver a turnkey 20,000 sqm GLA sustainable office building in Bucharest

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces a significant office project to be developed for the listed German tech giant Infineon Technologies, a leader in designing and manufacturing (...)