Gral Medical Completes EUR300,000 Investment In Pitesti Clinic

Gral Medical Completes EUR300,000 Investment In Pitesti Clinic. Gral Medical, one of the largest actors on the private healthcare market in Romania, which chose to develop organically, has completed the EUR300,000 investment in the clinic in Pitesti, a city it bet on in 2019, when it opened a cancer hospital there. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]