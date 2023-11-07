British Businessman Dinesh Dhamija Taps Into Romanian Renewable Energy Market With RON745M Project

British Businessman Dinesh Dhamija Taps Into Romanian Renewable Energy Market With RON745M Project. Indian-born British entrepreneur Dinesh Dhamija, the founder of Copper Beech Group, is entering the Romanian renewable energy market through an investment of RON745 million in the development of a next-generation photovoltaic (PV) park in Romania's southeastern county of Giurgiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]