Liberty Galati Restarts Blast Furnace No. 5

Liberty Galati Restarts Blast Furnace No. 5. Liberty Galati, the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, has started the process of restarting Blast Furnace no. 5, which is expected to be operational in the coming days, the company announced in a press statement on Tuesday (Nov 7). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]