Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Reaches 5.1% Ownership Stake In Transport Trade Services

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Reaches 5.1% Ownership Stake In Transport Trade Services. Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat (FPAP) Metropolitan Life has increased its ownership stake in Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) to 5.1%, which translates into 3.06 million TTS shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]