Nuclearelectrica Partners Up With Canada's AtkinsRéalis For Retooling Unit 1 At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclearelectrica Partners Up With Canada's AtkinsRéalis For Retooling Unit 1 At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. Romanian state-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has informed the capital market in a report on Nov 7 of the awarding of a contract for the supply of reactor tooling and components, as well as engineering services and technology, in support of the life extension of the CANDU (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]