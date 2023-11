Confidex: Romanian Managers’ Optimism Fades, Gives Way to Cautious Pessimism

Confidex: Romanian Managers’ Optimism Fades, Gives Way to Cautious Pessimism. Over 60% of managers who participated in the Confidex survey are readying for more challenging work conditions or even a recession, which would follow the trend of markets in the region and the eurozone. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]