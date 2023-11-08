 
November 8, 2023

Romania to seek extraordinary JAI Council for Schengen enlargement in December
Nov 8, 2023

Romania to seek extraordinary JAI Council for Schengen enlargement in December.

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) told Bloomberg that he plans to ask Spain, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, to organize an extraordinary meeting of the JAI Council in December to discuss Romania's Schengen candidacy, Digi24 reported. He said Romania would weigh (...)

