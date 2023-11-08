First group of 93 Romanian citizens left Gaza Strip through Egypt, more to follow

First group of 93 Romanian citizens left Gaza Strip through Egypt, more to follow. A first group of 93 Romanian citizens and their families left the Gaza Strip on November 7 after passing through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. Another group of 51 Romanians is waiting to leave Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on the morning of November 8. The Romanians (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]