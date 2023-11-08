Romanian president to visit four countries during trip to Africa this month

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will travel to Africa this month for a series of visits to the Republic of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Senegal. According to the Presidential Administration, the tour is scheduled for November 14-23.