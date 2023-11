KeysFin: 2023, A Record Year For Romanian Agriculture

KeysFin: 2023, A Record Year For Romanian Agriculture. The turnover of Romanian companies operating in the agricultural saw the second largest nominal annual increase in the last ten years, of over RON8 billion, touching a record high of RON68 billion in 2022, which is 48% higher than in 2018, as per KeysFin's annual “Romanian Agricultural Sector” (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]