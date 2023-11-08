Romania’s Electric Castle music festival to hold 10th edition in July 2024

Romania’s Electric Castle music festival to hold 10th edition in July 2024. Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, will hold its 10th edition in 2024, from July 17 to 21. The event takes place on the Transylvanian domain of Bánffy Castle, not far from Cluj-Napoca. Tickets can already be purchased online for prices starting at EUR 89. More than (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]