European Commission recommends start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
Nov 8, 2023
The European Commission recently recommended the start of accession negotiations with the European Union for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as granting candidate country status to Georgia. “We’ve adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open (...)
