Statistics Board: Romania Retail Sales Edge Down 0.9% YoY In September 2023
Nov 8, 2023
Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) inched down 0.9% in unadjusted data and grew by 0.7% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in September 2023 compared to September 2022, data from the country’s statistics institute INS (...)
