Online Store Spy Shop Expects Sales To Be At Least Triple During Black Friday Than In Regular Month



Online Store Spy Shop Expects Sales To Be At Least Triple During Black Friday Than In Regular Month.

Timisoara-based SpyShop SRL, which operates spy-shop.ro, one of the largest online security system stores in Romania, expects to see sales up three times during the Black Friday campaign, which it will run in November 3 to 30, compared with a regular month. It prepared for it with a EUR5 (...)