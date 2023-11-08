Deloitte: Global Leaders See Geopolitical Challenges, Inflationary Trends, Increased ESG Expectations As Top Risks Impacting Their Third-Party Relationships

Deloitte: Global Leaders See Geopolitical Challenges, Inflationary Trends, Increased ESG Expectations As Top Risks Impacting Their Third-Party Relationships. Global leaders view geopolitical challenges (61%), inflationary trends (46%) and concerns about their ability to meet increased environmental, social, and governance (ESG) expectations (40%) as the top risks impacting their third-party relationships, according to Deloitte 2023 Global (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]