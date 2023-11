Financial Regulator OKs Remus Lapusan's Appointment As Executive Board Member Of Uniqa Asigurari de Viata

Financial Regulator OKs Remus Lapusan's Appointment As Executive Board Member Of Uniqa Asigurari de Viata. Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the appointment of Remus Lapusan as a member of the Board of Directors of life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, starting from November 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]