Shirt Manufacturer Gama Reports RON2.2M Turnover For 2022, Up 30% YoY. Shirt manufacturer Gama, launched in 1991 in Sibiu (central Romania), reported a turnover of RON2.2 million for 2022, up 30% on the year, and a production of more than 100,000 shirts per year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]