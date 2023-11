Fitch Affirms Nuclearelectrica At 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Affirms Nuclearelectrica At 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable. Romanian state-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has informed shareholders and investors in a report on Wednesday (Nov 8) that Fitch Rating Agency confirmed its BBB- rating with stable outlook on Nuclearelectrica. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]