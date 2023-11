Honey Producer Apidava Reports RON42M Turnover For 2022, Up 37% YoY

Honey producer Apidava from Alba County, had a turnover of RON42 million in 2022, up 37% on the year, and a net profit of RON3 million, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]