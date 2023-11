BNP Paribas Raises RON100M Via Bonds From Private Pension Fund Vital

BNP Paribas Raises RON100M Via Bonds From Private Pension Fund Vital. BNP Paribas, the largest bank in France, raised RON100 million from private pension fund Vital managed by Aegon in September, at a 7.35% yield per year and September 12, 2028 as maturity, as part of the strategy to diversify funding sources to various clients and various currencies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]