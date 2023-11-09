Romania Outsourcing Industry Employee Numbers Rose 10% in 2023The average number of employees in the local services outsourcing industry went up by 10% in 2023, salaries increased by 9% and the personnel turnover rate dropped to 14% in the first half of this year, from 18% in the same period of 2022, reveals a report by the Association of Business (...)
Ovidius Clinical Hospital Expects RON100M Turnover in 2023Ovidius Clinical Hospital (OCH), the largest private hospital in the area of Dobrogea, opened in 2014, is set to reach the RON100 million threshold in terms of turnover this year, after in April its owners completed the second hospital building.