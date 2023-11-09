Poll confirms NATO deputy secretary general Geoană in top position for Romania's presidential elections

Poll confirms NATO deputy secretary general Geoană in top position for Romania's presidential elections. The current NATO deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoană, keeps his leading place in terms of voting intentions for the presidential elections in Romania from the position of an independent candidate, according to the latest poll by INSCOP for News.ro. His score has slightly increased. Geoană (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]