AROBS Engineering inaugurates its new Bucharest office

AROBS Engineering inaugurates its new Bucharest office. AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Group, hosted an inauguration event for their new office location in Orhideea Towers Building, in Bucharest, on the 7th of November. This brand-new location represents an important milestone in their journey, as the company has been constantly reinventing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]