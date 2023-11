Romania’s Trade Gap Narrows by 18.4% in Jan-Sept 2023 To EUR20.3B

Romania’s Trade Gap Narrows by 18.4% in Jan-Sept 2023 To EUR20.3B. Romania’s trade deficit in the first nine months of 2023 shrank by 18.4% to a total of EUR20.3 billion, as the country’s exports rose by 2.1%, while imports dropped by 3.4%, data from the statistics board INS showed on Thursday, November 9. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]