Bonapp.eco Hits EUR50,000 Total Handled Sales, 200,000 App Downloads

Bonapp.eco Hits EUR50,000 Total Handled Sales, 200,000 App Downloads. Local startup bonapp.eco, a Romanian startup that sells discounted food approaching the expiration date, at end-September reached intermediated sales totally worth EUR50,000, five times higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]